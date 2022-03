Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is facing some hefty allegations and hundreds of angry investors after pulling the plug on an NFT scheme that raised over $1.5 million since launching in December of 2021. It’s being called a ‘rug pull’ by investors, ostensibly saying Fox schemed to defraud them of their money and never deliver on the promises he laid out when the ‘swipathefox’ NFT project launched.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO