Fred Hechinger is coming to Kraven the Hunter as the Chameleon in the upcoming Sony film. According to Deadline, the White Lotus star was tabbed by the studio. As of now, J.C. Chandor is still on-board to direct the villain movie. Richard Wenk wrote the script for the post-No Way Home adventure as well. Spider-Man fans have been wondering when they're going to see that rogue's gallery expand outside of Venom. With these casting reveals, the road forward has become more clear than ever. Next January continues to be an interesting proposition as the Spider-Verse continues to build in live-action. The sky is now the limit for what can and will be rendered on screen for Tom Holland and anyone else playing a web-shooting hero.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO