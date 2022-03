It is rare for a UFC pay-per-view to be headlined by a non-title bout, but such is the magnitude of this weekend’s clash between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington that it will serve as the main event of UFC 272.The two Americans were previously close friends and teammates, even living together before their relationship broke down and left the welterweights as bitter rivals, their grudge likely to last well beyond this Saturday’s fight.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 272 – Latest Covington vs Masvidal updatesMasvidal (35-15) and former interim champion Covington (16-3) have both come up short against title holder Kamaru Usman...

