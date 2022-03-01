ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Silverbrick Mills tenets trying to find new space after property deemed unsafe

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xvAX1_0eSmhLvj00

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – 55 businesses are now in the process of moving out of the Silverbrick Mills after the Chicopee acting build commissioner deemed the property unsafe.

Front Street buildings in Chicopee deemed unsafe, tenants required to vacate

Kevin and Elle, the owners of Beck Photo have been operating out of the Mills for 13 years, and now that they have to move. They estimate this could cost them thousands. Buildings one through three are now under a fire watch because the city said the sprinklers are not up to code. Those businesses have to be out by March 31st at the latest.

Kevin said they received a letter from SilverBrick on February 25th informing them they had to vacate the building “at the end of the next full rental period” that’s after receiving that notice. The city said in Monday’s news conference that the decision came after months of reviewing the building.

Kevin and Elle wish they had been given more of a warning, telling 22News, “It was SilverBrick’s lack of follow through to fix the fire sprinklers but I think it was Chicopee’s fault for at least not informing the residents that you’re in a dangerous building, the building might be shut down, you guys should start looking for a new home.”

Kevin and Elle also said the city, as well as SilverBrick, have reached out to provide lists of commercial spaces available.

We reached out to the manager of 4 Perkins LLC, commonly known as the SilverBrick Group, Aaron Papowitz Monday as well as Tuesday. We have not yet heard back.

