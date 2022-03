The new recruit will be immediately tested on a call as Stella looks to fill the vacant position on truck. In an unexpected twist, Stella Kidd, who was set to leave Firehouse 51, learned she’d be staying on as the lieutenant for the truck she loves after Pelham announced he was leaving to take the vacancy at fledgling Firehouse 72. It was a bittersweet moment as Chicago Fire viewers got to see Stella realize a dream, but had to say goodbye to Brett Dalton’s Pelham, who had grown on us.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO