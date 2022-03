If you haven't watched the Netflix doc called, "The Tinder Swindler," do yourself a favor and watch it. I mean it's snowing the roads are terrible and not much else to do on a Tuesday. The Tinder Swindler is about a guy named Simon Leviev whose real name is Shimon Hayut, put himself on the map by swindling millions of dollars from women he met through Tinder. Again, if you haven't seen it watch it and all you need to know is that when a seemingly wealthy millionaire asks you for $25,000, it’s time to walk away!

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO