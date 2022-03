Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of D.C. food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Old Bay vodka will soon start flowing into all those nooks and crannies left dry now that Russian vodka has fallen out of favor. The corn-based crystal spirit, a collaboration between three Maryland-based businesses (McCormick spices, cocktail mix maker George’s Beverage Co.. and McClintock Distilling), has actually been in the works for several years. Old Bay announced the release today on its social media channels. Virginia removed bottles of Russian vodka from its shelves last week, while many D.C. area restaurants and bars have stopped offering it. Russian-made vodka accounts for about 1% of the vodka consumed in the U.S. [Washington Business Journal]

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO