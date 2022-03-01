ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Two minors charged following Aiken High School bomb threat

By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 6 days ago
Two minors have been arrested and charged following a bomb threat called in to Aiken High School on Tuesday morning.

A 14-year-old Aiken High student is charged with conspiracy to bomb threats and failure to comply with a lawful order, according to Lt. Jennifer Hayes with the Aiken Department of Public Safety. The student's name has not been released.

A 13-year-old, who does not attend Aiken High and whose name has not been released, is also charged with two counts of bomb threats, Hayes said.

Aiken High was on a soft lockdown into the afternoon following a bomb threat that had been called in to the school, according to Aiken Public Safety.

Public Safety conducted a hand search and K-9 search, but nothing was found. Students were moved to a different location during the K-9 search, according to an ADPS official.

The two minors were charged and processed at Aiken Public Safety headquarters and released to adults.

It is unknown if there are any additional suspects, according to police.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

