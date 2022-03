As the Bears continue to pore over their roster, one of the toughest players to evaluate will be Tarik Cohen. When looking at the tape一 something both Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus have hammered home as the meat and potatoes of their evaluation process一 they’ll see a player who’s a dynamic playmaker. They’ll see a player who demands the attention of the defense when he’s on the field. But they’ll also see that Cohen hasn’t been on the field since September 2020.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO