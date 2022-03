What is the best Mexican restaurant in Toppenish? I am hangry and ready for a drive!. I'm looking for a place with some good chicken en mole. It would be so nice if I could find the perfect place with the perfect mole sauce. Not every Mexican restaurant can make a tasty chicken en mole. Sometimes the sauce is too bitter. It' has to be sweet and taste like there is chocolate and peanut butter in it.

TOPPENISH, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO