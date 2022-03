WHO cites hefty drop in cases worldwide: The number of new coronavirus cases around the world fell 21% in the last week, marking the third consecutive week that COVID-19 cases have dropped, the World Health Organization said Tuesday. COVID-19 deaths fell 8% to about 67,000 worldwide, the first time that weekly deaths have fallen since early January, WHO said. The Western Pacific was the only region that saw an increase in COVID-19 cases, with a 29% jump. COVID deaths also rose in the Western Pacific and in Africa, while falling everywhere else. The most new COVID-19 cases were in Russia, Germany, Brazil, the U.S. and South Korea.

