In 2023, the City of Manassas will celebrate 150 years as a locality. As part of the celebration, the City is seeking public art piece(s) with a request for proposal submission for physical art that will last in the elements. The theme of the celebration is Historic Heart. Modern Beat. This leaves much to the imagination of the artist. The piece must be completed in 2023. More than one piece may be selected depending on the proposals received. To submit a proposal, visit manassasva.gov/150.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO