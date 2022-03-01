Outfront Media announces conversion of series A preferred stock held by Providence Equity

As February 2022 comes to a close, we look back at the new preferred stocks and ETDs introduced during the month, offering annual yields ranging from 4.5% to 8.75%. Preferred stock market prices move in the opposite direction of rates. Since rates go up and down over time, prices go down and up, respectively; in this way, our income as preferred stock investors continually swings between favoring dividend income (when rates are high and prices are low) and capital gain income (when rates come back down and prices go back up, producing capital gains). To help illustrate the state of the market, we at CDx3 maintain what we call the "CDx3 Perfect Market Index," which reacts to preferred stock market events.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO