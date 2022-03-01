ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Outfront Media announces conversion of series A preferred stock held by Providence Equity

By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Seekingalpha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutfront Media (NYSE:OUT) said Providence Equity Partners and its affiliates elected to convert all 275K shares of series A convertible perpetual preferred stock...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seeking Alpha

Check Cap stock slumps on $10M equity offering

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) has slumped ~34% pre-market after the medical diagnostics firm announced a $10M equity offering. The offering comprises 20M of the company's ordinary shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 15M of the its ordinary shares. Each ordinary share is being offered together with...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Regional Health Properties commences exchange offer for series A preferred stock

RHE - Regional Health Properties, Inc. The proposed exchange sure seems like a terrible deal for the current preferred holders. No way am I agreeing to this. The current liquidation preference of the Series A is over $25. RHE puts out a presentation that shows how great the $10 liquidation preference of the new Series B is by comparing it to current prices of Series A preferred (around $5) and trying to convince that a $10 liquidation preference is very good. But how can $10 be good if the current liquidation preference is well over $25!?
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Tough Environment For New Preferred Stock IPOs, February 2022

As February 2022 comes to a close, we look back at the new preferred stocks and ETDs introduced during the month, offering annual yields ranging from 4.5% to 8.75%. Preferred stock market prices move in the opposite direction of rates. Since rates go up and down over time, prices go down and up, respectively; in this way, our income as preferred stock investors continually swings between favoring dividend income (when rates are high and prices are low) and capital gain income (when rates come back down and prices go back up, producing capital gains). To help illustrate the state of the market, we at CDx3 maintain what we call the "CDx3 Perfect Market Index," which reacts to preferred stock market events.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Business
City
Providence, RI
Seekingalpha.com

Kaman subsidiary receives follow on award for HH-60W cockpit

Kaman Aerospace Group, a Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) subsidiary, has announced a follow on award for the HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter (CRH) cockpit. The contract was awarded by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company (NYSE:LMT), to the Kaman Aerospace Jacksonville Division and secures deliveries of the HH-60W cockpit from 2022 through 2025.
NYSE
Benzinga

Caesars Raises The White Flag: Why Jim Cramer Prefers DraftKings Stock

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) announced weak earnings results after the market closed Tuesday, but the stock is rallying Wednesday after the company announced plans to cut ad spending on the sports betting market. What Happened: Caesars reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.59 billion, which was in line with estimates. The...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

These 6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Retirement Dream Stocks

Market turmoil caused by several risk factors has many investors scared. As the Chinese curse goes "may you live in interest times." After a very boring 2021, when stocks pretty much only when up, 2022 is proving to be very interesting indeed. So far this year we've seen the market...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Bed Bath & Beyond skyrockets after confirming it will consider sale proposal

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) soared in early trading on Monday after the retailer confirmed that it will consider a proposal from RC Ventures to explore a sale. BBBY's update: "Bed Bath & Beyond's Board and management team maintain a consistent dialogue with our shareholders and, while we have had no prior contact with RC Ventures, we will carefully review their letter and hope to engage constructively around the ideas they have put forth."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outfront Media#Preferred Stock
Seekingalpha.com

Comcast Corporation's (CMCSA) CEO Brian Roberts Presents At Morgan Stanley Technology, Media And Telecom Conference 2022 (Transcript)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference 2022 Call March 7, 2022 11:00 AM ET. Brian Roberts - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Conference Call Participants. Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley. Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

UBS discloses $200M exposure to Russian assets through secured financing

UBS (NYSE:UBS) had ~$200M exposure related to Russian assets used as collateral for loans and other secured financing in its Global Wealth Management unit, the Swiss bank said in its annual report. It also had a small number of Global Wealth Management clients that are subject to recently introduced sanctions,...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

5 Buys With 10% To 12% Yields

These are five undervalued opportunities which also happen to have high yields. Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Braemar Hotels & Resorts declares $0.01/share quarterly dividend

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) has reinstated its quarterly common stock dividend, declaring $0.01/share dividend for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022. Payable April 15; for shareholders of record March 31; ex-div March 30. The Board of Directors also approved the company's dividend policy for 2022. The company expects...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) Q2 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2022 8:30 AM ET. Hello, everyone and welcome to the First Half of Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call for CLPS Incorporation. Please note that [technical difficulty] I will turn the call over to Rhon Galicha from CLPS Investor Relations for opening remarks and introductions. Please note that today's call is being recorded. Please go ahead, Mr. Rhon.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Taking a Closer Look at Preferred Equity and Why It's So Powerful in Real Estate

Preferred equity is a unique method of financing commonly used in large commercial real estate projects to increase the leverage for sponsors or syndicators — which are groups of investors who pool together their funds to purchase real estate — and create a great investment opportunity for individuals looking to earn consistent returns at a significantly reduced risk.
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

Assurant finance, insurance products to be added to Polly auto dealer platform

Assurant (AIZ -0.9%), which provides extended protection service on consumer purchases and housing insurance products, partners with Polly, a digital insurance marketplace formerly known as DealerPolicy, to provide Assurant's digital tools to Polly's automotive dealers. Adding Assurant's tools to the Polly platform will incorporate the sale of finance and insurance...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

These consumer stocks are attracting investor interest

Investors have turned to some defensive names in the consumer sector with the headlines on Ukraine and oil creating a shift in risk tolerance. Of the stocks listed in the S&P 500 Index, five consumer names stood out. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) rose 4.30% in early trading on Monday and...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

DraftKings impresses analysts with higher long-term targets

Analysts sized up DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) after the company held its investor day event. Highlights from the presentation were that DKNG increased its total addressable market sports betting/iGaming outlook for North American to $80B from $67B and boosted its long term EBITDA outlook to $2.1B. Morgan Stanley (Overweight): "DraftKings continues to...
GAMBLING
Seekingalpha.com

Broadmark: A Main Street Capital In The Making

Broadmark has had a difficult public market career. A long watchlist is instrumental in finding good stocks to buy. A lot of the process is simply waiting until you can pick up a great stock at a great price. That also requires tons of patience and willingness to buy when it appears the sky is falling. We established a new long position recently in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK), and that came after a lot of "watching. We tell you what the company does and why we established a long position.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

BM Technologies: A First Assessment

Today, we put BM Technologies in the spotlight for the first time. "I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies." - Thomas Jefferson. Today, we take our first in-depth look at BM Technologies (BMTX). Like so many companies in the Fintech, AI, EV or...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy