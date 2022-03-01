“Assembly Required” opens at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation this Friday

“Little Women,” the Broadway musical, focuses on the four March sisters — traditional Meg, wild, aspiring writer Jo, timid Beth and romantic Amy and their beloved Marmee, at home in Concord, Massachusetts, while their father is away serving as a Union Army chaplain during the Civil War. Intercut with the vignettes in which their lives unfold are several recreations of the melodramatic short stories Jo writes in her attic studio. The show opens Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Performing Arts Center, 500 Delaware St. Friday’s performance will mark the beginning of the 45th season as home to the River City Community Players. Admission prices are adults $15; seniors (62 and over), students (with ID), military (with ID) and groups (eight people or more) $12 and children (12 and under) $10. Shown are the four March sisters as they make a pledge to each other. The actors are Lacey Connell, Olivia Franklin, Adeana Carr and Hannah Finch. Photography by Ron Mazzia.

CONCORD, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO