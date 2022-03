This review was originally published in issue 154 (2006) of Top Gear magazine. From the outer rim of its thick steering wheel, to the very tips of its quad exhaust pipes, the Z4 M Coupe feels like it was built for people who got bored. Bored of cars that don’t feel fast, and bored of cars where the basic thrill of driving has been deleted in favour of sheer pace, sidelined by compensatory electronics. But not the Z4 M Coupe – it’s an old-school streetfighter; a little bit scary but all the better for it, and even more of a joy because it was spawned in one of the last places you’d expect: BMW.

