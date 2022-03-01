Webinar: Cleaning Up Your Writing

You know how you always find that one error right after you press send on an email or post to social media? That one little mistake is pretty much an editor’s worst nightmare. We guard against errors, and the cleaner a writer’s copy is when we get...
This is a free edition of Brooklyn, Everywhere, a newsletter where I ponder the many meanings of gentrification, and what we lose in our relentless pursuit of “the American dream.” Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic.
Once the sun comes out of winter hibernation, the temperature finally rises above 50 degrees, and you no longer feel the need to hunker down under a pile of worn-down blankets, there's a good chance you feel an innate urge to give your humble abode a deep clean. And most of the time, this serious spring cleaning requires some blood, sweat, and tears.
You might like to go out with your friends, and you may be interested in finding someone that you connect with when you go out and possibly a date. However, you might have had the experience where a person came up to you and started talking to you, and just when you thought things were going well between the two of you, that person excused himself or herself and left you with one of his or her friends. You might have found out later on that the person that had originally been talking to you wasn't really interested in you, and instead, was trying to set things up for the friend that he or she left you with. So, what do you do if the person that likes you always has his or her friends come in first to set the mood? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Comments / 0