105-year-old's secret to longevity: 'Being stubborn'

PORT CHARLOTTE - Joe Brown celebrated his 105th birthday Tuesday with family and admirers — and even some first-responders who showed up to pay tribute to the World War 2 veteran.

Brown came out of the facility where he saw a large sign on the lawn proclaiming his special day.

Escorting him was Mark Gephart, executive director of Lexington Manor, and Sonya Keehn, who drives a bus for the assisted living facility where Brown has resided since 2004.

A firetruck was parked in the distance, and Charlotte County Fire and EMS personnel Denford Miller, Clint Sherbet and Lt. Mike Brucci walked over to greet Brown and wish him a happy birthday.

Soon, Brown was joined by his fellow resident and friend Dot Gross, who is turning 103 this year, said Brown's niece, Abby Pook.

The media showed up, and the first question was, "What is the secret to your longevity?"

"Being stubborn," Brown told The Daily Sun.

"He's eaten a healthy diet for a long time; he has been careful about what he ate," said Pook, whose father was Brown's brother.

These days, however, his favorite foods are chicken tenders, cheese sandwiches, and mint chocolate chip ice cream, his niece said.

"I'm a picky eater," Brown said.

Brown, who is a bit hard of hearing, left it to Pook to give some history.

His father owned a hardware store in his native Pittsburgh. When he and his first wife moved to Port Charlotte in 1963, he went to work for the now-defunct Scotty's Lumber in Punta Gorda.

He was widowed, remarried and he and his second wife were living in Maple Leaf on Kings Highway until Hurricane Charley destroyed their home. They then moved into Lexington Manor, Pook said.

After his second wife died in 2010, Brown kept busy socializing with his fellow residents and various activities at the assisted living facility.

One of his favorite people is entertainer Bruce Stone, who performs at Lexington Manor once a month.

"He's a dandy," said Stone of his friend Brown. Stone said he came to the party just to give Brown a special performance on his birthday.

Pook said in recent months Brown didn't attend as many social events at his residence, but he never misses a performance by Stone.

Many wheeled up to the bar — Lexington Manor has a happy hour each day, where soft drinks, beer, wine, and mixed drinks were being served. But most were waiting for the large sheet cake decorated in blue.

Pook's daughter Lesley Pook arrived from Sarasota, and her mother Abby displayed a World War II photo of Brown in his uniform. He served in Germany and Belgium with the 209th Artillery Battalion.

"I was in Intelligence, and sometimes I went to some places I shouldn't have been," said Brown.

After the war, he returned to Pittsburgh and resumed his civilian life.

More residents filled the room on the second floor, which was decorated in blue balloons and metallic streamers over the dance floor in honor of Brown.

"He was tired after lunch, and I told him he had a long day ahead," laughed Pook. By now, it was after the 2 p.m. start time of his party, and Stone began to play the guitar.

Brown perked up as well-wishers shouted out their greetings, and the party began.

If you watch NBC's "Today Show," you might have caught a glimpse of Brown, who was honored for his birthday milestone with his image on a Smucker's label.

Pook said last year, after Brown's 104th birthday bash, he said he didn't know whether he'd make it to 105.

"But then, he came out of a slump."

"Thanks for coming," Brown said, offering a handshake to all who attended his special day.