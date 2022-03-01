Class-action lawsuits hit Abbott over contaminated baby formulas

Baby formula is getting harder and harder to find due to the pandemic and supply chain issues but now there's a recall on certain formula products due to consumer complaints. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced over the weekend that it is investigating consumer complaints of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport infections. All of the cases are reported to have consumed powdered infant formula produced from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis facility.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO