DALLAS (S TACKER ) — The 10 largest occupations in America employ 30.5 million workers, representing 21% of all workers. Keeping America’s economy moving would be impossible without office workers, package handlers, food prep workers, and truck drivers. And what would the sick do without the millions of hospital workers, nurses, and home health aides?

Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Dallas using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by total employment as of May 2020. While much has changed during the coronavirus pandemic, the jobs featured here give a holistic view at the most popular industries in your area and how many jobs are supported.

#50. Sales managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 12,220 (3.404 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $151,350 (#48 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 390,170 (2.805 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $147,580

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.

#49. Computer and information systems managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 12,440 (3.466 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $162,180 (#19 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 457,290 (3.288 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $161,730

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

#48. Bill and account collectors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 12,690 (3.536 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,620 (#182 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 222,030 (1.596 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $40,630

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($63,320)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($58,950)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($58,950)

– Job description: Locate and notify customers of delinquent accounts by mail, telephone, or personal visit to solicit payment. Duties include receiving payment and posting amount to customer’s account, preparing statements to credit department if customer fails to respond, initiating repossession proceedings or service disconnection, and keeping records of collection and status of accounts.

#47. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 12,770 (3.560 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $52,760 (#103 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 362,090 (2.603 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

– Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

#46. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 13,290 (3.704 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $66,770 (#158 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 599,900 (4.313 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#45. Automotive service technicians and mechanics

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 13,740 (3.830 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $48,930 (#87 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 620,110 (4.458 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $46,760

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($66,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($64,630)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($64,420)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul automotive vehicles.

#44. First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 14,200 (3.957 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $59,730 (#68 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 477,430 (3.432 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $58,300

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($80,810)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($76,610)

— Odessa, TX ($76,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of material-moving machine and vehicle operators and helpers.

#42 (tie). Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 14,210 (3.961 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,300 (#80 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 654,900 (4.708 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,000

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($131,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($115,690)

– Job description: Maintain order and protect life and property by enforcing local, tribal, state, or federal laws and ordinances. Perform a combination of the following duties: patrol a specific area; direct traffic; issue traffic summonses; investigate accidents; apprehend and arrest suspects, or serve legal processes of courts. Includes police officers working at educational institutions.

#42 (tie). Driver/sales workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 14,210 (3.960 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,670 (#101 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 420,890 (3.026 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($46,460)

— Cumberland, MD-WV ($45,780)

— Medford, OR ($45,310)

– Job description: Drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. May also take orders, collect payment, or stock merchandise at point of delivery.

#41. Childcare workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 14,960 (4.170 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,910 (#168 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 494,360 (3.554 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($38,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,090)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($36,220)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#40. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 15,000 (4.180 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $63,410 (#264 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 614,080 (4.415 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#39. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 15,030 (4.188 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $42,300 (#219 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 549,200 (3.948 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($85,040)

— Fairbanks, AK ($80,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,990)

– Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample, or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated, or assembled parts or products for defects, wear, and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.

#38. Billing and posting clerks

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 15,190 (4.232 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $40,880 (#105 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 445,160 (3.2 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,610

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,240)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,200)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($51,800)

– Job description: Compile, compute, and record billing, accounting, statistical, and other numerical data for billing purposes. Prepare billing invoices for services rendered or for delivery or shipment of goods.

#37. Lawyers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 15,510 (4.322 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $150,230 (#24 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 658,120 (4.731 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $148,910

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

– Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

#36. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 16,040 (4.470 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $52,230 (#103 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 676,440 (4.863 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $50,090

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,950)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($74,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,520)

– Job description: Care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions. May work under the supervision of a registered nurse. Licensing required.

#35. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 16,090 (4.484 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $58,730 (#164 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 599,520 (4.31 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $64,990

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($101,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($89,200)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($88,220)

– Job description: Teach one or more subjects to students at the middle, intermediate, or junior high school level.

#34. Financial managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 16,410 (4.574 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $160,380 (#21 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 653,080 (4.695 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

#33. Management analysts

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 17,300 (4.822 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $98,740 (#69 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 734,000 (5.277 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $97,580

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($163,720)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250)

– Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies, and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.

#32. Human resources specialists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 17,450 (4.862 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,360 (#56 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 647,810 (4.657 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $69,430

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,680)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($90,130)

– Job description: Recruit, screen, interview, or place individuals within an organization. May perform other activities in multiple human resources areas.

#31. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 20,030 (5.583 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $23,920 (#304 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,272,840 (9.151 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($42,110)

— New Bedford, MA ($41,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,160)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#30. Receptionists and information clerks

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 21,260 (5.923 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,940 (#119 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 968,420 (6.962 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($43,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,840)

– Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

#29. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 21,370 (5.955 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,290 (#112 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 872,370 (6.272 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,160)

— New Haven, CT ($43,820)

– Job description: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

#28. Computer systems analysts

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 21,590 (6.017 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $103,130 (#28 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 574,450 (4.13 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $99,020

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,350)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,070)

– Job description: Analyze science, engineering, business, and other data processing problems to develop and implement solutions to complex applications problems, system administration issues, or network concerns. Perform systems management and integration functions, improve existing computer systems, and review computer system capabilities, workflow, and schedule limitations. May analyze or recommend commercially available software.

#27. Medical assistants

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 22,500 (6.269 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $35,300 (#164 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 710,200 (5.106 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,930

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($53,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($52,520)

– Job description: Perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of a physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by physician.

#26. Computer user support specialists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 23,040 (6.420 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $51,550 (#184 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 634,820 (4.564 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($86,350)

— Napa, CA ($78,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,670)

– Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.

#25. First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 23,100 (6.437 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,800 (#172 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 891,540 (6.409 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($59,490)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,350)

— Napa, CA ($53,230)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in preparing and serving food.

#24. Medical secretaries and administrative assistants

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 23,520 (6.553 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,210 (#150 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 597,100 (4.293 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,220)

— Salinas, CA ($53,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,020)

– Job description: Perform secretarial duties using specific knowledge of medical terminology and hospital, clinic, or laboratory procedures. Duties may include scheduling appointments, billing patients, and compiling and recording medical charts, reports, and correspondence.

#23. Light truck drivers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 24,160 (6.734 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,080 (#70 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 929,470 (6.682 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,050

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,890)

— Anchorage, AK ($51,590)

– Job description: Drive a light vehicle, such as a truck or van, with a capacity of less than 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW), primarily to pick up merchandise or packages from a distribution center and deliver. May load and unload vehicle.

#22. Construction laborers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 25,000 (6.967 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,170 (#232 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 971,330 (6.983 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,000

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($66,670)

— Kankakee, IL ($65,730)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($63,860)

– Job description: Perform tasks involving physical labor at construction sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types: air hammers, earth tampers, cement mixers, small mechanical hoists, surveying and measuring equipment, and a variety of other equipment and instruments. May clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, and clean up rubble, debris, and other waste materials. May assist other craft workers.

#21. Shipping, receiving, and inventory clerks

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 25,470 (7.098 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,470 (#194 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 727,640 (5.231 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($52,310)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($50,180)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($49,530)

– Job description: Verify and maintain records on incoming and outgoing shipments involving inventory. Duties include verifying and recording incoming merchandise or material and arranging for the transportation of products. May prepare items for shipment.

#20. Industrial truck and tractor operators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 26,450 (7.372 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,860 (#236 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 640,950 (4.608 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,210

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($58,230)

— Hinesville, GA ($56,220)

— Battle Creek, MI ($52,400)

– Job description: Operate industrial trucks or tractors equipped to move materials around a warehouse, storage yard, factory, construction site, or similar location.

#19. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 26,490 (7.383 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $58,770 (#179 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 991,000 (7.124 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $67,340

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($99,170)

— Fresno, CA ($96,200)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($95,500)

– Job description: Teach one or more subjects to students at the secondary school level.

#18. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 29,250 (8.152 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $46,470 (#159 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,063,110 (7.643 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($62,180)

— Yakima, WA ($61,710)

— Sheboygan, WI ($61,610)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#17. Cooks, restaurant

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 30,520 (8.505 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $27,030 (#219 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,109,650 (7.977 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($39,450)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#16. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 30,540 (8.510 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $64,620 (#126 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 977,070 (7.024 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#15. Maintenance and repair workers, general

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 32,450 (9.044 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,970 (#120 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,357,630 (9.76 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,140)

— Yuba City, CA ($57,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,820)

– Job description: Perform work involving the skills of two or more maintenance or craft occupations to keep machines, mechanical equipment, or the structure of a building in repair. Duties may involve pipe fitting; HVAC maintenance; insulating; welding; machining; carpentry; repairing electrical or mechanical equipment; installing, aligning, and balancing new equipment; and repairing buildings, floors, or stairs.

#14. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 34,740 (9.680 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $58,010 (#182 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,364,870 (9.812 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $65,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Merced, CA ($99,360)

— Kingston, NY ($93,780)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($92,910)

– Job description: Teach academic and social skills to students at the elementary school level.

#13. Accountants and auditors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 37,040 (10.321 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $83,850 (#30 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,274,620 (9.163 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $81,660

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($111,680)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($105,720)

— Midland, TX ($103,120)

– Job description: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records to prepare financial statements, give advice, or audit and evaluate statements prepared by others. Install or advise on systems of recording costs or other financial and budgetary data.

#12. Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 39,500 (11.006 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,880 (#111 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,850,360 (13.302 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $40,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($56,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,480)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,930)

– Job description: Perform routine administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining paper and electronic files, or providing information to callers.

#11. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 40,120 (11.179 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $71,160 (#132 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,278,670 (9.192 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#10. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 41,150 (11.468 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,630 (#187 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,990,510 (14.31 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,410

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($44,110)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($43,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,250)

– Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

#9. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 41,420 (11.543 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $63,790 (#51 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,427,260 (10.261 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#8. Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 41,460 (11.553 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,370 (#81 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,443,940 (10.381 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,100

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,700)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($55,720)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($55,720)

– Job description: Compute, classify, and record numerical data to keep financial records complete. Perform any combination of routine calculating, posting, and verifying duties to obtain primary financial data for use in maintaining accounting records. May also check the accuracy of figures, calculations, and postings pertaining to business transactions recorded by other workers.

#7. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 52,490 (14.628 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $111,180 (#39 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,476,800 (10.617 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

#6. Registered nurses

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 60,140 (16.758 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $77,990 (#83 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 2,986,500 (21.47 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $80,010

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)

– Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.

#5. General and operations managers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 69,100 (19.256 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $129,430 (#58 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 2,347,420 (16.876 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

#4. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 77,440 (21.580 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,020 (#32 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 2,805,200 (20.167 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,710

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,690)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,820)

– Job description: Manually move freight, stock, luggage, or other materials, or perform other general labor. Includes all manual laborers not elsewhere classified.

#3. Customer service representatives

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 100,160 (27.912 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $38,660 (#90 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 2,833,250 (20.368 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $38,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,720)

— Midland, MI ($47,250)

– Job description: Interact with customers to provide basic or scripted information in response to routine inquiries about products and services. May handle and resolve general complaints. Excludes individuals whose duties are primarily installation, sales, repair, and technical support.

#2. Fast food and counter workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 100,170 (27.915 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $22,840 (#177 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 3,450,120 (24.803 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($34,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($34,000)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($33,370)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#1. Retail salespersons

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Employment: 101,460 (28.273 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,580 (#197 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 3,659,670 (26.31 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,160)

— Carson City, NV ($40,030)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($39,160)

– Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

