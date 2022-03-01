ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

A Guide to Jazz Pianist Vijay Iyer

Amadhia
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFew jazz artists have cast their net as widely as pianist Vijay Iyer in terms of song selection. Across his discography, Iyer has taken on his jazz heroes in Thelonious Monk and Steve Coleman to pop/R&B royalty in Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder to modern glitch and hip-hop in Flying Lotus...

daily.bandcamp.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Review: Jazz pianist O'Connell offers fine instrumental take on iconic civil rights song

Bill O’Connell. Savant Records. Upon seeing the title to this disc, I was immediately drawn to the possibilities of how master jazz pianist, composer-arranger and Grammy nominee Bill O’Connell would offer us an all-instrumental take on one of my favorite civil rights songs of the 1960s, “A Change is Gonna Come,” made famous by one of my all-time favorite singers, the late Sam Cooke.
MUSIC
BBC

Betty Davis: 'Godmother of Funk' dies aged 77

Betty Davis, the pioneering US singer and musician who was dubbed the "Godmother of Funk", has died aged 77. Davis blazed a trail with her raw brand of funk and sexual lyrics that would go on to influence stars including Prince and Madonna. News of her death was confirmed on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WPTV

Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dead at 77

NEW YORK (AP) — Betty Davis, a bold and pioneering funk singer, model, and songwriter of the 1960s and '70s who was credited with inspiring then-husband Miles Davis' landmark fusion of jazz and more contemporary sounds, has died. She was 77. The Associated Press reported that she passed away...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thelonious Monk
Person
Tyshawn Sorey
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Rudresh Mahanthappa
Person
John Coltrane
Person
Vijay Iyer
Person
Billy Strayhorn
Person
Jafar Panahi
Person
Marcus Gilmore
Person
Ravi Coltrane
The Guardian

Syl Johnson, much-sampled blues, funk and soul singer, dies aged 85

Syl Johnson, the blues, funk and soul singer whose work was much sampled in US hip-hop, has died aged 85. No cause of death was announced by his family, who said of Johnson: “He lived his life as a singer, musician and entrepreneur who loved black music … A fiery, fierce, fighter, always standing for the pursuit of justice as it related to his music and sound, he will truly be missed by all who crossed his path.”
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Carnegie Hall replaces Putin pianist

Denis Matsuev has been fired. His replacement is a Chopin winner:. Carnegie Hall and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra today jointly announced that pianist Seong-Jin Cho will step in for Denis Matsuev, performing Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with Yannick Nézet-Séguin and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra at Carnegie Hall tonight, Friday, February 25 at 8:00 p.m. This evening’s all-Rachmaninoff program is the first of three performances with Maestro Nézet-Séguin and the orchestra taking place at Carnegie Hall this weekend with concerts also scheduled for Saturday, February 26 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, February 27 at 2:00 p.m. As announced yesterday, Yannick Nézet-Séguin replaces Valery Gergiev for these concerts.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Modern Jazz#Orchestral Music#Indian American#Vijay Iyer Mike Ladd#00 10 00 58#Iranian
Caledonian Record-News

Pianist To Perform On Classical Series

Now a US resident, Russian born and trained pianist Gleb Ivanov will perform on Sunday, March 13, 3 p.m. at South Church Hall, St.Johnsbury, presented by the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series. Hailed by the NY Times as a “super-virtuoso, with musical sensitivity and an appreciation of style,” Mr. Ivanov is...
MUSIC
bizjournals

REVIEW: Russian pianist Trifonov mesmerizes in rescheduled solo recital at Music Hall

Pianist Daniil Trifonov strode onto Music Hall’s stage Tuesday night and, without a word, began Karol Szymanowski’s Piano Sonata No. 3. Both delicate and powerful, his performance began an extraordinary solo recital offering new insights into his artistry. The recital was rescheduled due to illness from its original...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
Billboard

Dominican Producer Xtassy, Of Famed Production Duo A&X, Dies at 37

Xtassy of the famed Dominican production duo A&X (Alcover and Xtassy) has passed away at the age of 37; at press time Billboard could not confirm his cause of death. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his longtime colleague Alcover (real name: Milton Restituyo) on Instagram around midnight on Friday (Feb. 4).
MUSIC
Kansas Public Radio

Classics Live 148: Soprano Kristee Haney with Pianist Eryn Bates Kemp

Soprano Kristee Haney sings everything from contemporary love songs by Mark Carlson to a Sondheim love song from Sondheim's first music, Saturday Night. Accompanied by pianist Eryn Bates Kemp, this is a really fun hour of music from a Ruel Joyce Recital we recorded at Johnson County Community College.
MUSIC
Big Country 96.9

Top 5 Ralph Stanley Songs

Although Bill Monroe deserves the "Father of Bluegrass" moniker for popularizing a new interpretation of very old folk sounds, one game-changing bandleader does not a genre make. Bluegrass doesn’t become its own thing apart from country music over time without other ground-setting pickers following Monroe’s lead. That first wave of Monroe devotees included his former bandmates Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs and the Stanley Brothers, a groundbreaking duo featuring future legend Dr. Ralph Stanley.
MUSIC
click orlando

Met Opera shares 2022-23 season, Netrebko not in 'Lohengrin'

Soprano Anna Netrebko added to her list of cancellations, withdrawing from a new production of Wagner’s “Lohengrin” at the Metropolitan Opera that is among seven new stagings the company announced Wednesday for its 2022-23 season. Nebrebko scrapped four performances of Verdi’s “Nabucco” at the Vienna State Opera...
THEATER & DANCE
Guitar World Magazine

Go from jazz to Jimi with this guide to the 7#9 Hendrix chord

Jimi Hendrix was undoubtedly one of the most significant musicians of the last century. For many, he was the ultimate electric guitarist, with an innate understanding and assimilation of previous generations of guitar masters, along with a clear vision of how he could interpret this music in his own uniquely personal and dynamically charged way.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy