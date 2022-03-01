ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa's Clark, Michigan's Barnes Arico nab B10 women's honors

Daily Independent
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — National scoring leader Caitlin Clark of Iowa is the Big Ten player of the year and Kim Barnes Arico of Michigan is coach of the year, the conference announced Tuesday.

Clark, who averages 27.5 points per game, was the choice for the top honor in voting by league coaches and a panel of media members. The sophomore is the first non-senior to win the award since 2015.

Barnes Arico has led Michigan to a 22-5 record, and the Wolverines finished the regular season tied for third in the Big Ten at 13-4. The Wolverines have been ranked in the top 10 most of the season.

Nebraska forward Alexis Markowski was named freshman of the year after leading the Cornhuskers with 13 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Northwestern's Veronica Burton is defensive player of the year and Maryland's Shyanne Sellers is sixth player of the year.

