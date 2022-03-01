ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masks optional at Boise State, Idaho's 4-year public schools

Boise State University Vice President for University Affairs and Chief of Staff Alicia Estey announced Monday that masks will become optional in most campus spaces starting March 7.

Masks will be optional in:

• Event spaces

• Communal spaces (the library, recreation center, student union building, etc.)

• Residence halls

• Other campus buildings

Masks will still be required in:

• Instructional spaces (classrooms, studios, labs, etc.)

• Research labs

• University Health and Counseling Services

• COVID-19 testing center and vaccine clinic

• The Children’s Center

• Areas where food is prepared

• Campus public transportation

Some indoor events or programs may still require masking based on the event sponsor’s requirements.

Estey said the university was successful in responding to the pandemic because it worked closely with medical and public health advisors.

The university will continue to monitor data, environmental factors, and other COVID-19 indicators. If conditions continue to improve and there isn’t a significant uptick after the new guidelines take effect, the classroom and lab mask requirements may be lifted before the end of March.

Estey also said anyone with underlying health conditions who is concerned about the rollback should contact human resources or public health as soon as possible for assistance.

The university also has a supply of KN95 masks that are free and available for pick-up outside of the COVID-19 vaccine clinic, in the human resources office, and at the information desk in the Student Union Building.

Estey asked members of the campus community to be respectful of other people’s choices to wear or not to wear masks in spaces where they are not required.

The University of Idaho made a similar announcement .

Masking on UI’s campuses in Moscow and Coeur d’Alene is no longer required for labs, meeting rooms, hallways or other areas of the university. Individual instructors may still require masking in their classrooms until directed otherwise.

The decision is aligned with the new Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention guidance that was issued last Friday. UI cited several reasons for the change including easier access to vaccinations, KN95 masks, and a decline in COVID-19 cases statewide.

In a statement released by UI, students were instructed to, “thoughtfully consider [their] own healthcare needs and wear a mask where [they] deem appropriate,” and to stay home if they are feeling ill.

Both Gritman Medical Center in Moscow and Idaho Public Health support the university’s move to a personal protection choice. However, if positive cases start to increase dramatically or if a new variant threatens local hospital capacity, the school will move swiftly to reinstate a mask requirement.

Masks became optional Wednesday at Idaho State University campus locations and outreach centers located in counties that have a COVID-19 community level of low or medium, according to the university’s website . ISU’s main campus is in Pocatello; the school has satellite sites in Meridian, Idaho Falls and Twin Falls.

Masks are also optional at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.

Idaho Press staff contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

