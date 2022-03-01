ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How Finance Leaders Are Using Automation to Solve the Staffing Problem

mhealthintelligence.com
 3 days ago

Attention Revenue Cycle Managers and Finance Execs, download our automation guide to learn...

mhealthintelligence.com

Inc.com

3 Retention Strategies to Implement During the Great Resignation

It's no secret that employees want a good salary and a solid benefits package whenever they can get them. But thanks to the Great Resignation, providing dependable income and quality perks won't cut it anymore. On the contrary, most serious employers are already offering some version of compensation that can...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

JAG Insurance Group Taps TradeStation Crypto For Corporate Treasury Solution

TradeStation is a fintech specializing in brokerage services and trading technology. The company is a subsidiary of Monex Group and was founded initially under the name Omega Research, prior to transforming into a self-clearing online securities brokerage. What Happened: TradeStation will provide JAG Insurance Group, a commercial insurance agency, with...
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate

Home prices have nearly doubled in the last 10 years – and that could mean you owe some serious taxes if you are selling your home. After bottoming out around $259,000 in 2011, the average sale price of a house … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
bizjournals

Winston-Salem startup solves business problems with software

A Winston-Salem-based software development company takes inspiration from Sherlock Holmes’ famous saying that the game is afoot, choosing instead to believe that the solution is afoot. “We try to solve your business puzzle with software,” said Josh Schuminsky, CEO and founder of Solutions Afoot. “So, you can't get from...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts.com

Priority Joins Mastercard Track Business Payment Service

Payments technology firm Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. on Wednesday (March 2) joined the Mastercard Track Business Payment Service to improve its business-to-business (B2B) payment solutions, according to a joint press release. The Mastercard Track Business Payment Service “automates payments-related data exchange between buyers and suppliers,” per the release, and “helps...
BUSINESS
Dharan.M

Problems Can Be Solved and Managed Effectively

I have been in the human services field for a decade. During those years, I have worked with various leaders and teammates to apply problem-solving approaches. My hard-won lessons and experiences have led me to develop my “soaps method.” I share this method with my readers because I trust it will be helpful to them in overcoming their life problems.
TechCrunch

To achieve enterprise sales success, tailor your approach to CIOs

Technology vendors who have been successful over the long term all have something in common: they know how to sell to chief information officers. They understand that the work isn’t over after the handshakes and signatures — effectively managing and nurturing a vendor-CIO relationship requires attention. I’m a...
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market. SAN ANTONIO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last decade was about moving to the cloud as businesses migrated, re-platformed, and deployed applications in the public cloud. However, the future will revolve around leveraging the cloud to support digital businesses in their drive to improve operational efficiency, automate business processes and boost productivity. Organizations are continually focused on optimizing business value and efficiency through the cloud. Demand for managed cloud services is growing as organizations seek assistance in designing, implementing, and configuring a cloud strategy across hybrid, private and public clouds. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2022, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts has compiled a complimentary insight: Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Industry for 2022—What's Next?
MARKETS
Inc.com

Giving Your Employees Control Will Help You Win the Great Resignation

With growing, e-commerce-driven competition for consumer dollars, the customer experience is king. But as important as that is, there's one thing it should never come at the expense of: the professional well-being of your employees. In such a tight labor market, it simply can't happen, nor should it. The necessity...
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

#FoundersConnect: Interview with Yanmo Omorogbe, Co-Founder of Invest Bamboo

Yanmo Omorogbe is a Co-Founder and COO at Bamboo. Before founding Bamboo, she was an Investment Associate at the African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM). Bamboo gives unrestricted access to over 3,000 stocks listed on the Nigerian stock exchange and U.S. stock exchanges, right from your mobile phone or computer. In this episode of Founder’s Connect, Yanmo speaks to me about her 'accidental' journey into entrepreneurship, what growing up was like, how running Bamboo has been, their biggest wins and lessons learned.
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Social Security Schedule: Here’s When the First March 2022 Checks Arrive

The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.
BUSINESS
OEM Off-Highway

Parker, Cummins Partner to Deliver Next Generation IoT-Enabled Services

The Electronic Motion and Controls Division of Parker Hannifin Corporation has partnered with Cummins to integrate its connected engine solutions with Parker’s Mobile IoT platform. This partnership will enable customers to access diagnostic messages and receive real-time alerts for Cummins engines and Parker components in one dashboard. “Telematics has...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Cloud computing helps transportation industry get flexible, evolve to meet shifting consumer demands

The internet has changed the way every industry – and every individual – functions on a fundamental level over the past two decades. Cloud computing has been a big part of that change, and it is easy to see why. Cloud adoption enables companies across all kinds of industries to improve data exchange, increase flexibility and utilize an abundance of modern technologies to gain greater connectivity to their customers.
TECHNOLOGY

