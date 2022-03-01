Online effort set for food bank

A virtual food drive is underway at the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank as part of a month designated for that effort.

By accessing the link fooddriveonline.org/toledofoodbank/ people can move badly needed products from the shelf to the cart where they are totaled. Once the “shopping” is completed, donors enter their credit card in the checkout portion for the final amount, the food bank said in an announcement Monday.

Instead of taking the time to shop, donors can enter an amount they wish to donate.

March is "Virtual Food Drive Month" at the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.

Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank serves approximately 250 non-profit agencies in an eight-county area that includes Lucas, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams, and Wood.