SAYREVILLE – The officers of the Sayreville Police Department have raised over $15,000 to benefit the New Jersey Special Olympics by diving into ocean waters during the winter. On Feb. 26, the Sayreville Policemen’s Benevolent Association (PBA) Local 98 took part in the Polar Bear Plunge at Seaside Heights...

SAYREVILLE, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO