Biscuits with a message for St. Patricks Day

By Name
 6 days ago

This St. Patrick’s day add a blessing to your family...

FingerLakes1.com

St Patrick’s Day: Special menu items

These menus are getting St Patrick’s Day specials. People love St Patrick’s Day. What better way to celebrate than with some special menu items?. We’ve all heard of the Shamrock Shake but Dunkin is now bringing us the Shamrock Macchiato. You can get the Macchiato iced or...
RESTAURANTS
Sun Chronicle

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the senior center

Celebrate St. Patty’s Day with a fun interactive program at the senior center on Wednesday, March 16 at 4:30 p.m. Great Irish music from the classic Irish Ballads to the fun drinking songs will be highlighted at this St. Patrick’s Day program. Dance a jig, clap your hands and life your (metaphorical) glass. Singing, dancing, and of course, we’ll get the audience involved too! You’ll have a ton of fun while also winning prized, and you’ll also enjoy some surprises. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
THEATER & DANCE
Star News Group

Paint the towns green for St. Patrick’s Day

Get ready to enjoy the Irish season this year by attending the amazing parades the Jersey Shore has to offer. Listen to incredible pipe bands, watch floats pass by and so much more this March. BELMAR/LAKE COMO The Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back again this year on Sunday, March 6th, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
#Biscuits#Food Drink
BBC

St Patrick's Day celebrations to return to Belfast

Belfast will mark St Patrick's Day with an 11-day festival after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. City-wide events will run from 10-20 March and they include a live concert and traditional music trail, as well as the St Patrick's Day parade. Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl said...
MUSIC
iheart.com

Omaha St. Patrick's Day Parade To Return

Omaha's St. Patrick's Day Parade will be back this year after a two year hiatus because of the coronavirus. The annual parade and sign that Spring is at hand is sponsored by Father Flanagan’s Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and will be held on Saturday, March 12th, at 10 a.m.
OMAHA, NE
Portsmouth Herald

'Keep them coming back': The Players' Ring offers creative mix of shows for 30th anniversary season

PORTSMOUTH — Inside the Players' Ring theater on the edge of Prescott Park, a shift is occurring to make playhouse productions an experience which engages with audience members and has them viewing unique work. Take, for instance, the Ring’s next featured play, a fresh take on “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which opens later this month...
PORTSMOUTH, NH

