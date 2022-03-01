Biscuits with a message for St. Patricks Day

Celebrate St. Patty’s Day with a fun interactive program at the senior center on Wednesday, March 16 at 4:30 p.m. Great Irish music from the classic Irish Ballads to the fun drinking songs will be highlighted at this St. Patrick’s Day program. Dance a jig, clap your hands and life your (metaphorical) glass. Singing, dancing, and of course, we’ll get the audience involved too! You’ll have a ton of fun while also winning prized, and you’ll also enjoy some surprises. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO