After traveling 800K miles, the Snowbird tram cabins will retire in 2022

Commute smarter with the Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter series. Featuring 2 scooters—Razor EcoSmart Metro and Razor EcoSmart Metro HD—both travel up to 12 miles on a single charge. The HD edition reaches speeds of up to 15.5 mph, while the EcoSmart Metro can race up to 18 mph. Depending on the model you select, you can enjoy up to 60 minutes of nonstop use, making them ideal for daily commutes. Moreover, both scooters accommodate up to 220 lbs and are suitable for users aged 16+. The Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter series also includes a luggage rack and basket for holding shopping. Additionally, with air-filled 16″ tires, these scooters provide a safe, smooth ride on uneven terrain. Finally, the comfortable, twist-grip hand throttle and hand brake provide ease of control.

