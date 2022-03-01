ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

After traveling 800K miles, the Snowbird tram cabins will retire in 2022

By SIMONE SEIKALY
kslnewsradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Snowbird will replace its famous red and blue tram cabins in Spring 2022. The resort announced the new cabins built by a company in Olten, Switzerland are now on their way to Utah. They are a part of the...

kslnewsradio.com

ABC4

Snowbird trams receive major upgrade

SNOWBIRD, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns planning on hitting the slopes will get to enjoy brand new, state-of-the-art trams at Snowbird. Resort officials say this summer, the iconic Aerial Trams will receive new cabins featuring floor-to-ceiling window panels and a rooftop balcony for foot passengers to enjoy. “As Snowbird celebrates its 50th Anniversary, we are recognizing […]
UTAH STATE
