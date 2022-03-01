ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inovio says lab tests show COVID vaccine weaker against Omicron

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
(Reuters) -Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed significantly lower levels of antibodies against the Omicron variant in lab testing. Based on the data, Inovio plans...

