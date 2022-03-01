Inovio says lab tests show COVID vaccine weaker against Omicron

A new two-dose vaccine developed by French and British manufacturers is 100 per cent effective against severe disease and hospitalisation from Covid-19, the companies have said.French drugmaker Sanofi and its British partner GlaxoSmithKline fell behind in the race to develop a vaccine, but new data suggest the jab will have a vital role to play in the long-term fight against Covid.As well as being highly effective in keeping people out of hospital, the vaccine offered 75 per cent protection against moderate-to-severe disease, according to the manufacturers’ phase 3 clinical trial. It also showed 58 per cent efficacy against symptomatic...

INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO