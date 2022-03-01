Local FFA chapters celebrate FFA week

The 2022 National FFA Week has begun! Running February 19-26. Chapters from across the United States are impacting their communities by taking the time to host service projects that will make a difference for today, tomorrow, and for more important days to come. FFA is the premier youth organization preparing members for leadership and careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture.
The Bad Axe FFA chapter had been closed since 2001 when members of the school's board started talking about bringing it back. One of the things they needed was a staff advisor and there was one person they wanted for the job. In 2014, Victoria Yackle had applied for a...
STATEWIDE–This week is National FFA Week. Tamara Ketchen, Director of the Indiana FFA Association, says chapters host a variety of events to educate, advocate and celebrate the agricultural industry. The Indiana FFA State Officers are traveling the state to participate in activities with local FFA chapters and their communities.
In 1988, Future Farmers of America changed its name to simply be the more recognized FFA, and for good reason. The national organization had grown to be more than a farming organization. Members learn to be farmers, but they also learn to be gardeners, foresters, welders, butchers, horticulturalists, livestock experts and leaders.
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Students celebrated National FFA Week with several events. According to Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford, the week of events included:. Tuesday - Dress in blue and gold/teacher breakfast. Wednesday - Dress like a farmer/driver your tractor to school/chapter lunch. Thursday - Dress in camo/muddy truck.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re in the middle of National FFA Week. The Future Farmers of America organization, dating back to 1929, has about 730,000 members across the United States. But let’s clear up a misconception. Wisconsin FFA state reporter Lashawna Vogel says there are many, many members...
National FFA Week was a success. The Bridgeport FFA Chapter put on special activities during lunches and dress up days to help spread awareness about agriculture and the organization at the high school. During the National FFA Week Bridgeport FFA officers presented the National FFA Week proclamation to BHS Principal...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- It’s National FFA Week and Zanesville High School is taking an honorable approach during this year’s celebration. FFA, which stands for ‘Future Farmers of America’ is a week that is celebrated all over the Country by the several FFA chapters and focuses on agriculture and leadership.
ST. CLOUD -- Three St. Cloud Technical & Community College DECA team members are heading to the International competition. Colby Peterson, Annalisa Gieser and Joe Schreier will participate in the International Career Development Conference next month after placing first and second at the State Conference. Peterson placed first in Professional...
Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin stopped in at McClain High School during FFA Week (Feb. 19-26) to recognize McClain FFA members with a proclamation from the village. Wilkin is pictured with McClain FFA members.
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — All nine members of Sparta High School’s DECA team are heading to nationals after clinching their spots in state competition. The students advanced in subjects such as professional selling, marketing and school-based enterprise. It’s not just marketing skills that students are taking from the...
