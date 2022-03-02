ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County Steelworker Gets Shoutout During Pres. Biden’s State Of The Union Address

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A steelworker from Washington County had a special moment during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Joseph “JoJo” Burgess, a 20-year member of the United Steelworkers and Clairton Coke Works employee, was one of eight people to join First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff in the viewing box. During Tuesday’s State of the Union when he was talking about jobs, Pres. Biden gave a shoutout to Burgess, who received an ovation from those in attendance.

“Powered by people I’ve met like JoJo Burgess, from generations of union steelworkers in Pittsburgh, who is here tonight,” Biden said. “Where are you JoJo? Thanks, buddy.”

Burgess introduced the president when he visited Mill 19 in Pittsburgh to talk about infrastructure and manufacturing in January. The White House said Burgess is the son of two former steelworkers, and his own son recently became a third-generation steelworker in the Pittsburgh area.

Others sitting in the viewing box included a progressive care unit nurse from Ohio, the CEO of Intel and a full-time student who is also a mother of twins.

“Each of these individuals, with their resilience, innovation, service, and courage, were chosen by the White House because they represent policies or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech,” the White House said in a press release before the State of the Union.

