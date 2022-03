Bartek Sawicki from developer Flying Wild Hog who are currently in the final stages of building the highly anticipated Shadow Warrior 3 game. Have today released some new gameplay footage to provide a glimpse of what you can expect from the mechanics of the game. Shadow Warrior 3 will be officially launching in a weeks time on March 1, 2022 and will be available to play on PC, PS4 and Xbox One offering gamers a single player first person shooter built on the Unreal Engine 4.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO