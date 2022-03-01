ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghostwire: Tokyo's free visual novel prequel is out on PS4 and PS5

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
There are still several weeks left until Ghostwire: Toyko comes out, but its new visual novel prequel is available now on PlayStation consoles.

Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude is a free-to-play title that follows KK, a hard-nosed detective looking into bizarre incidents throughout Tokyo. Prelude takes place six months before the events of Ghostwire: Toyko, so there’s probably lots of backstory in the visual novel that strengthens the main game’s narrative.

Director Kenji Kimura is excited about fans getting into the world of Ghostwire: Toyko this soon.

“By having people experience and enjoy the events that occurred before the events in Ghostwire: Tokyo through a different genre made by a different team, it could help open up and widen people’s interpretations of the world and universe we’ve created,” Kimura said on the PlayStation Blog.

“There’s a different, kind of more relaxed atmosphere in the visual novel,” Takahiro Kaji, scenario writer Ghostwire: Tokyo, explains via the PlayStation Blog. “KK is a veteran, accustomed to the situation, working within his realm of expertise and there’s good teamwork with Rinko’s group. By understanding KK a little better through Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude, the player would be able to gain more perspective and see another side to KK’s dialogue in Ghostwire: Tokyo.”

Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude is out on PS4 and PS5 right now, with a PC version dropping on March 8, 2022.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

