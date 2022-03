Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association are at an impasse in negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement. "We were hoping to see movement in our direction to give us additional flexibility and get a deal done quickly. The players' association chose to come back to us with a proposal that was worse than Monday night and was not designed to move the process forward," league spokesperson Glen Caplin said Sunday in a statement, according to James Wagner of The New York Times.

