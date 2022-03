WASHINGTON - It wasn't quite the full-throated shimmy that NBA fans are used to from the Atlanta Hawks' young point guard - Trae Young's heart wasn't entirely in it. But the yawning chasm of court open in front of him was too sweet to resist. When Young caught the ball in the corner early in the third quarter at Capital One Arena, he had enough time to catch, take a beat, draw a breath and kind of half-shrug before launching a three that Daniel Gafford, far too late, sailed past with a feeble arm extended. Halfhearted or not, Young was taunting, and he let the Washington Wizards know: The Hawks were unbothered.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO