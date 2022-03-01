Michael Jordan was outscored just once in a playoff series. No star comes close to that

In the ever-present GOAT debate, LeBron James is going to win for those who care about longevity and those who are under a certain age and Michael Jordan on his greatness at the peak of his powers, as well as for how much winning he did at the highest stage.

For those in the latter group looking for something to support their argument, here’s this research that could help you out: In playoff series’, Jordan (almost) couldn’t be outscored.

It only happened once and narrowly in 1985 in the first-round series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls, when Terry Cummings, a 23-year-old All-Star at the time, scored 118 points in the series to Jordan’s… 117.

So even with Jordan getting outscored in that one lone series, it happened by a single point.

Sheesh.

Below, check out the players with the highest percentage of playoff series in which they were the leading scorer. Jordan is first by a mile.

Note: We only looked at players with at least 10 playoff appearances in their careers.

1. Michael Jordan: 97.30 percent

Top scorer in 36 of the 37 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 33.4 ppg on 48.7 percent shooting

2. Allen Iverson: 78.57 percent

Top scorer in 11 of the 14 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 29.7 ppg on 40.1 percent shooting

3. LeBron James: 73.47 percent

Top scorer in 36 of the 49 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 28.7 ppg on 49.5 percent shooting

4. George Mikan: 70.0 percent

Top scorer in 14 of the 20 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 24.1 ppg

5. Karl Malone: 63.16 percent

Top scorer in 24 of the 38 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 24.7 ppg on 46.3 percent shooting

6. Kevin Durant: 62.07 percent

Top scorer in 18 of the 29 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 29.5 ppg on 47.8 percent shooting

7. Hakeem Olajuwon: 58.62 percent

Top scorer in 17 of the 29 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 25.9 ppg on 52.8 percent shooting

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 58.33 percent

Top scorer in 7 of the 12 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 25.9 ppg on 53.5 percent shooting

9. Kobe Bryant: 55.81 percent

Top scorer in 24 of the 43 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 25.6 ppg on 44.8 percent shooting

10. Rick Barry: 53.33 percent

Top scorer in eight of the 15 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 24.7 ppg

11. Carmelo Anthony: 50.0 percent

Top scorer in eight of the 16 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 23.1 ppg on 41.4 percent shooting

11. George Gervin: 50.0 percent

11. Tracy McGrady: 50.0 percent

Top scorer in six of the 12 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 22.2 ppg on 42.6 percent shooting

14. Dirk Nowitzki: 48.15 percent

Top scorer in 13 of the 27 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 25.3 ppg on 46.2 percent shooting

15. Moses Malone: 47.62 percent

Top scorer in 10 of the 21 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 22.0 ppg on 47.8 percent shooting

16. Jerry West: 46.43 percent

Top scorer in 13 of the 28 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 29.1 ppg

17. Stephen Curry: 45.45 percent

Top scorer in 10 of the 22 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 26.5 ppg on 45.0 percent shooting

18. Reggie Miller: 41.38 percent

Top scorer in 12 of the 29 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 20.6 ppg on 44.9 percent shooting

19. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 40.82 percent

Top scorer in 20 of the 49 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 24.3 ppg on 53.3 percent shooting

20. Larry Bird: 40.63 percent

Top scorer in 13 of the 32 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 23.8 ppg on 47.2 percent shooting

21. Dolph Schayes: 40.0 percent

Top scorer in 10 of the 25 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 19.1 ppg

21. Baron Davis: 40.0 percent

Top scorer in four of the 10 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 18.8 ppg on 44.2 percent shooting

23. Elvin Hayes: 38.89 percent

Top scorer in seven of the 18 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 22.9 ppg on 46.4 percent shooting

24. Dominique Wilkins: 38.46 percent

Top scorer in five of the 13 playoff series he played

Playoff stats: 25.4 ppg on 42.9 percent shooting

25. George Yardley: 36.36 percent