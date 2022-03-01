ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayer posts Q4 earnings beat; guides for higher earnings, sales in 2022

By Carl Surran
Cover picture for the articleBayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -0.2%) reported Q4 net profit of €1.16B ($1.3B), up from €308M in the year-earlier quarter and beating analyst expectations of €731M, while guiding for increased earnings and sales in 2022. Q4 EBITDA came in roughly flat compared to a year ago...

NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Target, Kohl's, AutoZone and More

Target (TGT) — Shares of the big-box retailer rallied 11% in premarket trading after Target said it expects growth to continue even after its pandemic-era gains. Target posted adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $3.19 per share on revenue of $31 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a profit of $2.86 per share on revenue of $31.39 billion.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Target misses holiday sales estimates, warns of more margin pain

U.S. retailer Target Corp on Tuesday fell short of analysts' sales expectations for the crucial holiday quarter and signaled no immediate relief from the squeeze on margins by decades-high inflation and rising labor costs. Gross margins fell to 25.7% in the November-January period, from 26.8% the year before, as retailers...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Noranda Income Fund reports Q4 results

Noranda Income Fund press release (OTC:NNDIF): Q4 Revenue of $229.6M (+25.6% Y/Y). Unit production costs were $602 per tonne compared to $481 per tonne in the same period of 2020. Production costs before change in inventory were $39.8 million, $6.5 million higher than the $33.3 million recorded for the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

This Undervalued Dividend Stock Is a Great Buy in the Market Sell-Off

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Germany's industrial giant Siemens ( SIEGY 3.35% )...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Salesforce dips as Q4 results beat expectations, analysts heap praise

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares fell in early trading on Wednesday as the Marc Benioff-led cloud computing company beat fourth-quarter expectations and raised its revenue expectations for fiscal 2023, prompting praise from Wall Street. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who rates Salesforce (CRM) overweight with a $360 price target, said the raise...
STOCKS
Reuters

Nvidia forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, banking on the supercharged demand for data centers. The company is the world's largest maker of graphic and artificial intelligence chips. With tech firms venturing into the "metaverse" and a spike in demand for data centers, the company has raked in billions in revenue.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Bayer Q4 Earnings

Bayer (OTC:BAYRY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 01:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bayer beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.27. Revenue was up $800.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Extend Losses; Dow Dips 750 Points

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones tumbling 750 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 2.22% to 33,139.00 while the NASDAQ fell 1.66% to 13,522.95 The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.87% to 4,292.07. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed by 0.2% on...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

AES posts Q4 earnings beat, intends to exit coal by 2025

AES Corp. (AES -0.6%) shares edge lower after beating expectations for Q4 earnings and revenues, and announcing plans to exit coal by 2025 through a combination of asset sales, fuel conversions and retirements. AES also issues in-line guidance for FY 2022, seeing adjusted EPS of $1.55-$1.65, vs. $1.63 analyst consensus...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Lowe's Stock Jumps On Q4 Earnings Beat, 2022 Sales Outlook Boost

Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Wednesday, while boosting its 2022 outlook, as the home improvement group grabbed market shares from its larger rival. Lowe's said adjusted earnings for the three months ending on January 28 were pegged at $1.78 per share,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Dropbox shares pop 8% on sales, earnings beat

Shares of Dropbox Inc. initially popped 8% in extended trading Thursday after the software company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street analysts' forecasts, and it topped $2 billion in annual sales. The company's board also authorized a repurchase of an additional $1.2 billion of its Class A common stock. Dropbox posted net income of $124.6 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with a loss of $345.8 million, or 84 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The company recorded an adjusted earnings of 41 cents a share. Revenue soared 12% to $565.5 million from $504.1 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of 37 cents a share on revenue of $558 million. Dropbox's stock has dropped 4% so far this year; the broader S&P 500 index has slid 8%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Hibbett Sports Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 4th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (-12.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $383.87M (+1.9% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, HIBB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

