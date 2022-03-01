Trans Am Series Is Alive and Well after Triumphant Opener at Sebring

Nikita Mazepin's time with Haas F1 is now at an end. The team already took Mazepin family sponsor Uralkali off the car in testing, a decision they made a week before the United Kingdom banned Russian drivers from competition. Team owner Gene Haas has assured team principal Guenther Steiner that the program can continue fine without Uralkali funding.
Much like the offseason, the first two race weeks in business as a team owner/driver in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series have been eye-opening. Any new business owner can attest. Going into the first week, I thought I knew how much I was going to have to tackle as an owner. Honestly, I don't think we could have scripted the first race weekend much better.
Actor and motorsports journalist Tim Considine died March 3 at 81. While best-known for roles in My Three Sons and the early Disney TV show Spin and Marty, Considine was also a serious and prolific motorsports journalist. His greatest works were about Americans who raced in F1 and Le Mans.
The NHRA is changing the Street Legal rules for cars built after 2014, allowing them to run as quickly as 9.0 seconds in the quarter mile. The change comes after production cars continue to become quicker and safer. Street Legal class cars will require all of their factory safety features...
Comments / 0