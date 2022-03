SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Douglas Wilson and Baylor Scheierman combined for 39 points on 14-of-20 shooting to lead top-seeded South Dakota State to an 83-60 win against South Dakota Monday in the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament inside the Sanford PREMIER Center. It was the fourth time the two rivals have met in the tournament and […]

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 9 HOURS AGO