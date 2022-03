SPRING CITY, Pa. (CBS) – In Spring City, there’s a “spring chicken” that’s been making waves since 2020 in this small town by its big flavors and big-hearted hospitality. So if you’re craving comfort, come on into Birdie’s Kitchen! Owned by Birdie, formerly known as Blair Watts, this former retail manager turned one-man band is always perched and happy back in the kitchen. But we have to go way back to learn where he learned how to throw down. “Birdies my grandmom. I was always watching her make everything,” owner Birdie said. “I used to measure everything but that started to go...

SPRING CITY, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO