After months of anticipation, Valve’s Steam Deck — a miraculously portable portal to the world of PC gaming — is out in the wild. Well, kind of. For those looking to obtain widely coveted gaming hardware like Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, it’s a familiar story: Launch day comes and goes, but devices remain out of stock indefinitely. So too with the Steam Deck. Valve’s initial shipment could not even remotely satisfy demand, as evidenced by the months-long wait many prospective owners continue to endure. Someday, Valve hopes to put Decks in the hands of all who pony up the requisite $400 or more, but for now, it’s uncertain when that day will come.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO