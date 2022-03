Iowa's Caitlin Clark was named this morning as the women's basketball player of the year in the Big Ten, the fourth Hawkeye in five years to earn the conference's top honor. Clark was recognized for her work in leading 12th-ranked Iowa to its first regular-season Big Ten championship since 2008, leading the country in both scoring and assists per game and leading the Hawkeyes in rebounding.

