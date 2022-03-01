Wizards to celebrate sneaker culture with Sneaker Week

Having launched its community-led streetwear app last year, Sneakmart is now exploring the world of NFTs with its latest venture titled Metakicks. For the first time in the metaverse, the French start-up is releasing a total of 6,250 sneaker-inspired mystery boxes. 15 unique designs have been created and split into four categories: “Epic,” “Super Rare,” “Rare” and “Normal” arriving in varying quantities depending on their rarity. Some of the digital sneakers have also been reimagined in collaboration with notable sports figures such as Didier Drogba, Marco Verratti, Kingsley Coman, plus many more. The one-of-one limited-edition Metakicks will be directly auctioned on OpenSea and include links for lucky owners to get signed jerseys, sneakers, or VIP soccer games.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO