Washington, DC

Wizards to celebrate sneaker culture with Sneaker Week

NBA
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As a nod to the growing popularity of sneakers and sneaker culture, the Washington Wizards tipped off Sneaker Week on February 28, and will celebrate Sneaker Night presented by Michelob ULTRA on Sunday, March 6th when the Indiana Pacers come to Capital One Arena...

