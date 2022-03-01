ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials tout highlights of Highway 217 improvements

By Ray Pitz
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNIQd_0eSmBB1v00 Oregon, Beaverton and Tigard officials say improvements will mean fewer crashes and less congestion.

Local leaders and state officials gathered Friday, Feb. 25, to officially kick off the Oregon Department of Transportation's ambitious $158 million Highway 217 improvement project.

Speakers highlighted the addition of auxiliary lanes along the 7-mile-long freeway, with improvements designed to improve safety and reduce crashes as well.

ODOT director Kris Strickler told those gathered at TriMet's Progress Park & Ride off Southwest Scholls Ferry Road that Highway 217, a state highway, once catered to farmers and was a road that's very different from the one from long ago.

"This is a critical part of our economic system, and not just for the Portland area, but for all of Oregon," said Strickler, as cars behind him whizzed by in both directions along the freeway, which handles an estimated 120,000 vehicles each day. "As you most of you probably already know, congestion that we experience on this corridor goes all the way back to I-5 and is through several hours throughout the day. That leads to safety incidents, it leads to crashes, it leads to issues with on-and-off connections, and this project stands to address each of those as we move forward with the construction phase."

Plans are to build an auxiliary lane on Highway 217, which would begin at Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and travel south to Pacific Highway (Highway 99W), along with a similar, shorter auxilary lane going north from Pacific Highway to Southwest Scholls Ferry Road (Highway 210).

Construction on Highway 217 began in December 2021 and will continue for up to four years.

During the press conference, Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers referred to the photos on his office walls highlighting how the area has changed. One is an aerial view of Highway 217 from 1950, which shows Tigard and the area that would eventually become Washington Square mall, but no Highway 217. A later photo from the 1970s, shows Highway 217 as a very narrow road with stoplights. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFWbM_0eSmBB1v00

Rogers said what will be remembered in the future are how people from multiple agencies have come together to address the congestion issue.

"This would not occur without partnerships at the local level, the federal level, the regional level," he said.

Cassandra Ulven, public affairs chief for Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, said in addition to the crashes that occur on Highway 217, the freeway is often so congested that firefighters and paramedics have to find alternative routes to emergencies, something that costs precious time. Less congestion will mean emergency responders can get to accidents quicker, she said.

"It is also our hope that these improvements will decrease crashes by up to 30% on this highway and the improvements on 217 are going to extend to local roads," Ulven said. "When local roads are smoother, we can get to our neighborhoods and businesses faster, which improves our ability to respond faster."

Mark San Soucie, president of the Beaverton City Council and a 32-year resident of Washington County, said Highway 217 has always been more than simply a freeway going through Beaverton.

"It's a local road. It's a thru-route. It's an obstacle, on and off the roadway. It has been asked to serve as an alternative to the long-abandoned idea of a freeway out west of Beaverton," said San Soucie. "As our population has grown, and as travel on this route has grown, 217 has become, I think you all know, a slow parade route for showing off your car during peak commute times."

San Soucie said there's more to the project than simply eliminating bottlenecks. It will also provide improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wemE_0eSmBB1v00

"Beaverton is proud to have helped finance the work in this project on the pedestrian and bicycle facilities on some of the overpasses in this part of the corridor along with Washington County," he said.

In Beaverton, the Highway 217 renovation plan also calls for the creation of a frontage road designed for southbound drivers, connecting Southwest Allen Boulevard and Denney Road.

Tigard Mayor Jason Snider said he's looking forward to completion of the Highway 217 project as well.

"In the last decade, Tigard has really grown up along with the 217, and I feel like both are ready for a new vision for what they're going to look like in the 21st century," said Snider. "Like Tigard, the 217 of tomorrow offers opportunities for walking, for biking, and for healthy transportation opportunities for getting around this part of the metropolitan region." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09DLtk_0eSmBB1v00

In Tigard, work on a 950-foot sound wall on the northbound side of Highway 217, just north of Pacific Highway, has already begun. So too has the closure of the auxiliary lane that runs between the exits at Southwest Hall Boulevard (Highway 141) and Scholls Ferry Road, although the on- and off-ramps in both directions remain open.

Project plans also call for the eventual replacement of the Hall Boulevard overpass that spans Highway 217 between Southwest Pacific Highway and Pfaffle Street.

