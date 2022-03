Fall Guys got its mid-season update this week which is good news for those on the PC and PlayStation platforms, but the game still has not yet arrived on the Xbox and Nintendo Switch systems yet. However, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic did provided some brief words on those versions of the game by saying they're "finalising development" and that the Xbox and Nintendo Switch releases are "still coming." No further details on the release plans were shared at the time, but the creators did release the long-awaited cross-play feature in this update to help prep for those eventual releases.

