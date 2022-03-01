Coloradans worried about water, wildfires and cost of living

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis announced Colorado is moving into the next chapter when it comes to the COVID-19 Pandemic. “Thanks to the commitment and resilience of Coloradans doing our part to get vaccinated with all three lifesaving doses, our state’s balanced approach to the pandemic, and the heroism of our health care workers and public health professionals, the vast majority of Coloradans who are vaccinated can proceed with normal life free of fear of the virus. We now have the tools to turn the page and begin a new chapter,” said Governor Polis. “Fully vaccinated Coloradans can rest assured that you are reasonably safe to live your normal pre-pandemic life as the state of Colorado along with our partners in local public health and healthcare providers will be hard at work ensuring our readiness for whatever curveballs or variants the future throws us.”

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO