ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Banana Republic's New Baby Collection Is All About Everyday Luxury

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, Banana Republic has been known for its spirit of adventure. With high-quality materials and thoughtful design at the forefront, the retailer is a go-to for timeless wardrobe staples and modern takes on the essentials. Now, it’s bringing that ethos to the closets of little ones everywhere....

www.romper.com

Comments / 0

Related
SHAPE

So Many Comfy Sneakers Are On Sale at Amazon, Including 3 Podiatrist-Approved Brands

Runners and walkers know best: Comfy, supportive sneakers are one of life's greatest pleasures. Whether you like an airy, lightweight fit or prefer the feeling of stepping on a cloud, a great lace-up can make your favorite workout all the more enjoyable (and prevent injuries in the process). One problem? With so many sneakers on the market, it can be all too easy to make a regrettable purchase on 'just okay' running shoes. What's more, even if you're devoted to a particular pair, the cost of replacing them after miles of use can start to add up.
SHOPPING
purewow.com

Dooney & Bourke Is Having a Major Sale (with ﻿Handbags Starting at Just $39)

Two of our sartorial weaknesses are crossbody bags and roomy totes, meaning we're huge fans of Dooney & Bourke. Imagine our delight, then, when we found out that the timeless fashion brand just kicked off a much-needed spoil yourself sale, featuring up to 50 percent loads of must-have leather handbags (no coupon code needed). Not familiar with the brand? All you need to know is that it takes its craftsmanship very seriously, with founder Peter Dooney collaborating with 40 designers and craftsmen across the world and sourcing materials from European leather purveyors, old-world tanneries and top-tier factories. So basically, if you're looking for a spring bag, consider taking advantage of the sale before it ends on February 14. Oh, and did we mention that prices start at $39? Here are seven styles we love.﻿
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Pierre Davis and Autumn Randolph’s latest No Sesso collection has had a long gestation period. Nearly a year ago, the pair presented the start of their Ghetto Gold pre-fall collection via private appointments. Everything was handmade in their Los Angeles atelier, and it was not only immaculate in its potency, it felt like a marked step forward for the brand: less crafty and less casual, with a focus on glamour, individuality, and embellishment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Refinery29

The Boho Leather Bag That Hundreds Of Reviewers Call “Perfect”

Does the perfect handbag exist? It's a question that we find ourselves asking quite often as shopping experts, especially when fashion month rolls around, bringing with it a flurry of eye-catching trends. But as much as we love ogling the luxe looks on display each season, the runway isn't always the best place to spot a sure-fire selection for a handbag that's guaranteed to please. Instead, we turn to the comments section for guidance, where satisfied customers can wax poetic about the tried-and-true finds. And if these reviewers are to believed — especially when they come in the hundreds — there's one purse floating out there on the interwebs that's just about as close to perfect as it gets. Meet: The Bianca, brainchild of husband-and-wife duo Paul and Lainie Schreiber, who founded Latico Leathers in 1984.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Supima#The Banana Republic Baby
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Mic

What you need to make your home look more expensive for under $35, according to designers

If you’re got your eye on an interior redesign with the aim of making your home look a little more luxurious, you may be under the impression that it’s necessary to shell out the big bucks. But after canvassing a handful of top designers, they say it’s simply not so — check out these expert-recommended ways to make your home look more expensive for under $35. Not only are they genius, but they come straight from the pros.
INTERIOR DESIGN
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
People

28 Clever Amazon Finds for Small-Space Living — Starting at $15

Shop space-saving hacks for your kitchen, bedroom, entryway, and more. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When it comes to living in a small space (shout out to my...
SHOPPING
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
People

All the Best Amazon Furniture Deals This Weekend — Including Bar Stools for $234 Less

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're looking to do a bit of furniture shopping during this long weekend, you won't have to look much further than Amazon. The online retailer just dropped hundreds of deals on furniture — up to 62 percent off — and prices are as low as $19.
HOME & GARDEN
TheDailyBeast

Shop Sustainably With Amazon’s New Aware Collection

As a part of Amazon's ongoing commitment to sustainability, the mega e-tailer has launched a new eco-friendly lifestyle brand, Amazon Aware that consists of beauty, clothing, and home goods that are all certified carbon neutral and meet Climate Pledge Friendly program design and manufacturing standards (vetted by third-party organizations including Climate Partner, Ecologo, and more).
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy