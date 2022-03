With his new studio album releasing at the end of this week, Florida-based rapper Kodak Black has officially released a new single from Back For Everything, titled "I Wish." As he experiences one of his biggest songs to date with "Super Gremlin," Kodak Black is pushing it forward with the release of his new music video, a toned-down record where he spills his soul about being pardoned by Trump, wanting to be there for his son, and wishing he doesn't get killed in the streets.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO