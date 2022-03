ID.me was touted by Gov. Gavin Newsom as a crucial tool in combating unemployment insurance fraud, and the system was credited with being a huge help in doing just that. But now, California’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office is urging lawmakers to take another look at ID.me. And ID.me, under pressure from Washington lawmakers and others, is saying it will offer alternatives to the controversial facial recognition system.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO