3/1/22: Saranac Lakers grant a wish

By NCPR News
North Country Public Radio
 3 days ago

Just a couple of weeks after Saranac Lake wrapped up its...

www.northcountrypublicradio.org

North Country Public Radio

World-class speed skating is back in Lake Placid

Emily RussellWorld-class speed skating is back in Lake Placid. For the first time in years, world-class speed skating is back in Lake Placid. The village is hosting the 2022 FISU World University Championship Speed Skating event this week. The races are being held on the same outdoor track where Eric...
LAKE PLACID, NY
North Country Public Radio

It's been a wild winter for the Lake Champlain ferries. Here's why

Amy FeiereiselIt's been a wild winter for the Lake Champlain ferries. Here's why. If the weather has seemed a little frenetic to you this winter, lots of low lows and high highs, you’re not alone. Tyler Shafer has worked as a deckhand for Lake Champlain Ferries for the last four years, and he's noticed it, too.
North Country Public Radio

Lake Champlain ferry service suspended due to ice conditions

The ferry between Essex, NY and Charlotte, VT has been suspended until further notice due to ice conditions on Lake Champlain. The company that operates the ferry, Lake Champlain Ferries, announced the suspension on Monday. "We will be monitoring the lake ice conditions and will put out another notification when...
ESSEX, NY
State
New York State
North Country Public Radio

Escaping winter... this month on North Country Bookmarks

In the North Country, winter can seem never ending, and that brings out my overwhelming desire to travel. But sometimes, that just isn't possible, so I've turned to the next best escape: books. Nathaniel Philbrick’s most recent book, Travels with George, hit shelves in 2021. As we turn the pages,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Romesentinel.com

State announces free snowmobile weekends; $4.2M for trail maintenance

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul has designated Saturday and Sunday, March 5-6, and the following weekend, March 12-13, for free snowmobiling by all out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers — as well as announced up to $4.2 million in funding for snowmobile trail maintenance and grooming to be distributed to local partners across the state.
POLITICS
North Country Public Radio

Tapping into the North Country's sweetest season

The taps are in, lines are clean and the sap is flowing at some of the larger maple producers in the North Country. Last week at the Uihlein Maple Research Forest in Lake Placid, the crew produced about 53 gallons of syrup, from 7,000 gallons of sap. Todd MoeTapping into...
LAKE PLACID, NY
FingerLakes1.com

New York plans two free snowmobile weekends for March

On Tuesday, March 1, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced two upcoming free snowmobile weekends for out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers. On the weekends of March 5 – 6 and March 12 – 13, the requirement to register in New York is waived for snowmobilers who are properly registered and insured out-of-state.
POLITICS
Person
Lee Zeldin
North Country Public Radio

Longtime Watertown obstetrician Dr. Jim Finnerty dies peacefully at 92

Ryan FinnertyLongtime Watertown obstetrician Dr. Jim Finnerty dies peacefully at 92. Dr. Jim Finnerty, a well-known obstetrician who delivered thousands of babies in Watertown, NY over a 30-year career, passed away this week. He died in Albany over the weekend, just a few days before his 93rd birthday. His grandson...
WATERTOWN, NY

