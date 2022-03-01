3/1/22: Saranac Lakers grant a wish

Emily RussellWorld-class speed skating is back in Lake Placid. For the first time in years, world-class speed skating is back in Lake Placid. The village is hosting the 2022 FISU World University Championship Speed Skating event this week. The races are being held on the same outdoor track where Eric...
Amy FeiereiselIt's been a wild winter for the Lake Champlain ferries. Here's why. If the weather has seemed a little frenetic to you this winter, lots of low lows and high highs, you’re not alone. Tyler Shafer has worked as a deckhand for Lake Champlain Ferries for the last four years, and he's noticed it, too.
The ferry between Essex, NY and Charlotte, VT has been suspended until further notice due to ice conditions on Lake Champlain. The company that operates the ferry, Lake Champlain Ferries, announced the suspension on Monday. "We will be monitoring the lake ice conditions and will put out another notification when...
With temperatures forecast to reach into the 50s on Sunday, and a general warming next week, maple sugaring operations are preparing for a sap run and that’s a sign of the Spring to come. Water levels are already above normal for this time of year, and Sunday’s major warm-up...
In the North Country, winter can seem never ending, and that brings out my overwhelming desire to travel. But sometimes, that just isn't possible, so I've turned to the next best escape: books. Nathaniel Philbrick’s most recent book, Travels with George, hit shelves in 2021. As we turn the pages,...
ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul has designated Saturday and Sunday, March 5-6, and the following weekend, March 12-13, for free snowmobiling by all out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers — as well as announced up to $4.2 million in funding for snowmobile trail maintenance and grooming to be distributed to local partners across the state.
The taps are in, lines are clean and the sap is flowing at some of the larger maple producers in the North Country. Last week at the Uihlein Maple Research Forest in Lake Placid, the crew produced about 53 gallons of syrup, from 7,000 gallons of sap. Todd MoeTapping into...
On Tuesday, March 1, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced two upcoming free snowmobile weekends for out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers. On the weekends of March 5 – 6 and March 12 – 13, the requirement to register in New York is waived for snowmobilers who are properly registered and insured out-of-state.
Ryan FinnertyLongtime Watertown obstetrician Dr. Jim Finnerty dies peacefully at 92. Dr. Jim Finnerty, a well-known obstetrician who delivered thousands of babies in Watertown, NY over a 30-year career, passed away this week. He died in Albany over the weekend, just a few days before his 93rd birthday. His grandson...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two seed Orchard Park and three seed Niagara Falls met in the Class AA semifinals on Wednesday night. Winner will play Jamestown in the championship on Saturday afternoon. The Quakers open up the game on a tear. Nation Howard steps up and banks the short jumper and draws the foul to […]
