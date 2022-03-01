ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

“Quantum boomerang” effect demonstrated in reality

Cosmos
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of physicists have confirmed the existence of the “quantum boomerang” effect. This effect, which was theoretically predicted a couple of years ago, causes particles under certain conditions to return to their original positions if launched in any direction. Publishing their findings in Physical Review X,...

cosmosmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
Omaha.com

Researchers Map Out Enormous Human Family Tree

FRIDAY, Feb. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A massive genetic family tree traces the ancestry of all people today. The researchers who created it said it shows how individuals worldwide are related to one another and reveals key events in human evolution, including the migration out of Africa. "Essentially, we...
SCIENCE
Cosmos

Pay attention to this story!

A team of researchers from Yale University in the US has announced that it can use data from brain scans to predict how good someone will be at paying attention to a task. “Attention is such a fundamentally important ability for school, sports, work and even happiness, but it is hard to put a number on it,” says Marvin Chun, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Yale and co-corresponding author on the study.
DEMENTIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Quantum Mechanics#Boomerangs
Nature.com

Variations in intraocular pressure and visual parameters before and after using mobile virtual reality glasses and their effects on the eyes

We examined the effects of using mobile devices with immersive virtual reality for a short period on the physiological parameters of both eyes. The average age of the 50 participants (23 men and 27 women) was 17.72"‰Â±"‰1.48Â years, and refractive error ranged from 0 D to"‰âˆ’"‰5.00 D. All the participants wore"‰+"‰3.00 D glasses and underwent a 5-min relaxation adjustment through the atomization method. The participants wore immersive virtual reality (VR) glasses to watch a movie on a roller coaster for 10Â min. Their relevant physiological parameters of the eyes were measured both before and after using VR glasses. Compared with before VR use, no significant difference (P"‰>"‰0.05) was observed in the near-horizontal vergence and refractive error but a significant difference (P"‰<"‰0.05) was observed in the amplitude of accommodation, intraocular pressure, divergence/convergence, and stereopsis after VR use. The corneal elastic coefficient was"‰>"‰0.2Â MPa, and we used Friedenwald's eye rigidity relationship to obtain the K value (0.065"“0.09). Approximately 10% of the participants experienced cybersickness symptoms such as nausea and dizziness. The use of VR to watch three-dimensional movies reduced intraocular pressure, which may help prevent or treat glaucoma. Moreover, the binocular convergence was higher when viewing near-field objects in VR than in the real world. Therefore, individuals with convergence excess may experience symptoms. Binocular parallax is the most likely cause of cybersickness symptoms. Thus, mobile VR devices with higher quality and comfort are necessary.
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

Chinese scientists say they've developed a new, highly accurate COVID test that gives results in 4 minutes

Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test that is as accurate as a PCR lab test but gives results within four minutes. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are widely considered the most accurate and sensitive for detecting the virus that causes COVID-19, but they usually take several hours. During the surge of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, many labs were unable to keep up with heavy testing demand, resulting in long delays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
Smithonian

Five Fascinating Ice Age Finds Discovered in Yukon Permafrost

In Canada’s Yukon territory, towering pine and spruce forests drape over rolling hills and the Yukon River and its winding tributaries cut valleys into the landscape. Winters in this northwest corner of Canada are harsh, but the warm summer months are illuminated by sunshine until midnight. Even further north,...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Hiddenite: A New AI Processor Based on a Cutting-Edge Neural Network Theory

A new accelerator chip called “Hiddenite” that can achieve state-of-the-art accuracy in the calculation of sparse “hidden neural networks” with lower computational burdens has now been developed by Tokyo Tech researchers. By employing the proposed on-chip model construction, which is the combination of weight generation and “supermask” expansion, the Hiddenite chip drastically reduces external memory access for enhanced computational efficiency.
ENGINEERING
Ars Technica

This fossilized fish skull is filled with feces

A fossilized cranium of an extinct species of stargazer fish was stuffed with tiny fecal pellets known as coprolites, according to a recent paper published in the journal Rivista Italiana di Paleontologia e Stratigrafia. The skull is the first in the fossil record to be completely filled with fecal pellets. This is a joint study by paleontologists at the University of Pisa in Italy and the Calvert Marine Museum in Maryland. Together, the researchers proposed that tiny scavenging worms ate their way into the dead fish's skull and pooped out the pellets.
WILDLIFE
TechRadar

Brain-like computers could become reality sooner than you think

A new generation of computer chips modeled after the brain’s neural network could be launched before the end of this decade thanks to a new material that has been developed. In a nutshell, it is the first electrochemical 3-terminal transistor manufactured with 2D materials. Scientists from KTH Royal Institute...
SOFTWARE
Cosmos

“Climate adaptation by itself is not enough”: the latest IPCC report instalment

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is responsible for the most comprehensive body of scientific information on climate change. In the next part of its Sixth Assessment Report, released today, the IPCC has examined the world population’s vulnerability to climate change, and what must be done to adapt to current and future changes.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Scientists identify neurons that react to singing

If a great singer seems to light up your mind, it's not your imagination. Researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have identified a group of neurons in the brain that react to singing but not to other types of music. "This was a finding we really didn't expect, so...
SCIENCE
Florida Star

The Scientist Using Nanotech To Create The Impossible

Hossam Haick, a professor at the Technion Israel Institute of Technology and an expert in the field of nanotechnology and noninvasive disease diagnosis, began our interview with a story about his older son, Fadi, now 13. When Fadi was a little boy, Haick recounted, he was afraid of water. “But...
SCIENCE
Cosmos

419.28 ppm: tracking weekly climate news

Welcome to our regular segment on new climate news stories you might have missed. The title refers to the daily average global concentration of carbon dioxide within the Earth’s atmosphere in parts per million (ppm) – meaning that for every million air particles, currently about 419.28 of them are CO2.
ENVIRONMENT
nationalgeographic.com

A ‘stealth’ Omicron subvariant is now spreading, worrying experts

Cases of the Omicron variant are on the decline in U.S. and worldwide—but a different version of Omicron is now gaining traction. This so-called stealth variant, officially known as BA.2, is armed with even higher transmission potential, and possibly a greater ability to evade the immune response, than the original Omicron, leading experts to fear it could further prolong the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ZDNet

Quantum experts call for joint approach to growing Australia's quantum sector

Australia's Defence Science and Technology Group (DSTG) said it will be testing its first real use case of quantum technology in marine environments this year. Speaking on a panel at the Quantum Australia 2022 Conference on Wednesday, DSTG chief defence scientist Tanya Monro detailed that the agency, which is part of the Department of Defence, will be taking "sensors out of the lab and integrating them, putting them in a real context, and most importantly, getting them in the hands of the ultimate end-users, so they can understand the advantage [quantum] can provide".
AUSTRALIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy